Joey Barton suggests gambling rife across football

Former Burnley midfielder Joey Barton claims that gambling in the English game is commonplace.
The former Newcastle United and Manchester City bad boy has been banned from the game for 18 months after breaching the FA's rules on gambling.
He was found to have placed 1,260 bets on matches between 26 March 2006 and 13 May 2016 - including 42 bets on 20 matches involving teams he was registered with.
But Barton, in an interview with the Sunday Times, has claimed that match-fixing - rather than players gambling - is the real enemy.
The one-cap England international feels the problems with gambling in the game run deeper than players having the odd bet.
Barton, released by the Clarets at the end of the season following his ban, will be 36 by the time he is free to play again.
Five or six times every season you hear on the grapevine, 'This has happened, that has happened, there's going to be a (fixed) game.' In the English pyramid. You hear the results and you're, like, 'Yeah.'
It's what happens if you allow people not getting paid and clubs going into administration. All of a sudden people get desperate.
(Fixing) is an evil the FA are oblivious to. We only know about the games that have been highlighted, where someone couldn't keep their mouth shut, but how many more are there?
They didn't know about me and I was betting in plain view for 12 years.
They didn't know about me and I was betting in plain view for 12 years.
So, I'd have to ask are they equipped to know? And do they want to know?
One thing footballers have in common is they love betting, because they're competitors.
I was an outlier on volume but there'll be outliers on wagers staked. I've been in dressing rooms with players, where they've a hundred grand staked on mad stuff. On one bet. Scary. A lot bet massive figures.
I've seen players who've played in World Cups go out on the pitch and not get anywhere near as much of a buzz from that, or scoring goals, as from betting on the horses.
Barton, released by the Clarets at the end of the season following his ban, will be 36 by the time he is free to play again.
