Konami sends Twitter into meltdown after announcing Usain Bolt will feature in PES 2018

Konami has sent social media into overdrive by revealing Usain Bolt will be a playable character in the latest edition of Pro Evolution Soccer.
A well-known Manchester United fan, the Jamaican has previously spoken about wanting to become a professional footballer.
And the eight-time Olympic champion has taken his first step to his dream by appearing in a video game.
Bolt is a bonus feature as part of various pre-order offers, and is selectable in "MyClub" mode in the game.
Not-so-surprisingly, Twitter users went crazy for the surprise announcement.
A well-known Manchester United fan, the Jamaican has previously spoken about wanting to become a professional footballer.
And the eight-time Olympic champion has taken his first step to his dream by appearing in a video game.
Bolt is a bonus feature as part of various pre-order offers, and is selectable in "MyClub" mode in the game.
Not-so-surprisingly, Twitter users went crazy for the surprise announcement.
WTF PES? Whose next? Snake from Metal gear Solid?!!! #PES2018 #joking right— Bryan (@BryanPaton) June 13, 2017
June 13, 2017
Love PES .. but WTF is the point of this?— ChewGunner (@Sat_Bhamra) June 13, 2017
absolutely stupid idea this is a FOOTBALL game...might as well put WWE wrestlers in......— Andrew Wilby (@Andyrooby) June 13, 2017
I really hope you read all this comments you're getting and abandon this idea! This is a footy game, I buy it because of its reality...— avaan69 (@avaan69) June 13, 2017
Next year lads........JOHN CENA #PES2019— Josh⚒ (@JoshVernege) June 13, 2017
I respect usain, he is a legend; but come one WTF is he doing in PES?— hechogamermx (@hechogamer) June 13, 2017
June 13, 2017
Will I be able to sign boris Becker for Germany in #PES2018 ?— Kev (@kev1931) June 13, 2017
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!