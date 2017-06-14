 Konami sends Twitter into meltdown after announcing Usain Bolt will feature in PES 2018 | inside World Soccer

Konami sends Twitter into meltdown after announcing Usain Bolt will feature in PES 2018

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Konami has sent social media into overdrive by revealing Usain Bolt will be a playable character in the latest edition of Pro Evolution Soccer.

A well-known Manchester United fan, the Jamaican has previously spoken about wanting to become a professional footballer.

And the eight-time Olympic champion has taken his first step to his dream by appearing in a video game.

Bolt is a bonus feature as part of various pre-order offers, and is selectable in "MyClub" mode in the game.

Not-so-surprisingly, Twitter users went crazy for the surprise announcement.









Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!

on Wednesday, June 14, 2017
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License