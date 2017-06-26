Why Liverpool opted to sign Crouch & Pennant instead of Dani Alves in 2006

Ex-Liverpool chief executive Rick Parry has revealed that the Reds had a deal in place for Dani Alves prior to him joining Barcelona in 2006, but then chose to go for Peter Crouch and Jermaine Pennant instead.
Alves is set to finally join the Premier League with Manchester City after ending his contract with Juventus.
He could, however, have arrived much earlier had Liverpool backed their judgement and pushed through an agreement with Sevilla in 2006.
The 34-year-old had been a target for ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benítez, but a move failed to materialise because the club decided to spend the money on two players rather than one.
Speaking during an interview with BBC Radio Merseyside, Parry said:
Liverpool eventually bought Pennant in a £6 million fee from Birmingham City, though Crouch had been bought from Southampton the previous summer.
Whilst Barcelona moved to Barcelona and has gone on to become one of the successful players of all time, winning 33 major honours over the course of his career.
Alves is set to finally join the Premier League with Manchester City after ending his contract with Juventus.
He could, however, have arrived much earlier had Liverpool backed their judgement and pushed through an agreement with Sevilla in 2006.
The 34-year-old had been a target for ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benítez, but a move failed to materialise because the club decided to spend the money on two players rather than one.
Speaking during an interview with BBC Radio Merseyside, Parry said:
We had the deal - finally after enormous complications - tied up for Dani Alves and then the decision was should we buy two players or should we spend all of that on a full-back?
Alves wasn't the player then that he is now. But he always looked like he would be a great player.
Would he have been a better signing than Pennant and Crouch for example? Probably yes, but it's easy with hindsight.
Clearly, we were trying to make that final step. We didn't have Chelsea's money so we were trying to be smarter.
Looking back, if I could do anything different, it would be to focus on buying one at a time rather than having to buy five or six every season.
Liverpool eventually bought Pennant in a £6 million fee from Birmingham City, though Crouch had been bought from Southampton the previous summer.
Whilst Barcelona moved to Barcelona and has gone on to become one of the successful players of all time, winning 33 major honours over the course of his career.
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!