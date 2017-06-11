 Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer was once rejected by Man United academy | inside World Soccer

Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer was once rejected by Man United academy

Sunday, June 11, 2017

Jason McAteer has revealed to his Twitter followers, most of whom are probably Liverpool fans, that he once had an unsuccessful trial with Manchester United in 1985.

Growing up, McAteer would have had trials at several professional clubs and one of those was the Manchester giants.

It wasn't to be for then-14-year-old Irishman, though, and he would have to go elsewhere.

Thirty-two years later and McAteer managed to dig out the rejection letter and tweeted it to his 124,000 followers.

He would eventually go on to play close to 150 games for Liverpool before leaving the Merseyside club in 1999.

