Brazilian defender sent off after being 'hadoukened' by opponent

Bahia defender Lucas Fonseca was sent off after producing an "Oscar" worthy performance in Sunday evening's game against Flamengo in the Brazilian top flight.
After picking up a yellow card in the 24th minute, Fonseca should have been focusing on staying away from danger for the rest of the match.
However, the 31-year-old did the exact opposite as he went in for a challenge with Flamengo striker Paolo Guerrero just six minutes later.
Not content with trying to poleaxe Guerrero, Fonseca then theatrically dived to the ground in an attempt to stitch up his rival.
And to make matters worse, Fonseca was given his second caution of the game and sent for an early bath, whilst Guerrero picked up a yellow card.
The loss of Fonseca proved crucial for Bahia as they went on to lose 1-0.
And cue the "hadouken" meme.
Quem disse que Guerrero não fez nada? E os superpoderes não contam, não? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0rY3svbpGQ— globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) June 26, 2017
