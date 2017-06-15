Chicago Fire's Luis Solignac scores crazy backheel golazo

Luis Solignac's incredible goal was enough to give the Chicago Fire a 1-0 win over Saint Louis in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday.
The game's only goal at the Toyota Stadium came in the 27th minute and was a thing of beauty.
Brandon Vincent crossed from the left and Solignac, with his back to the net, managed to flick the ball over Saint Louis goalkeeper Adam Grinwis and into the net.
That goal proved the difference as the Fire advanced into fifth round of the competition.
"When Brandon got the ball, I knew he was going to cross it. He's in great shape right now with the crosses especially," Solignac said after the match.
"So I made the run and the ball came to my foot and I tried to do something and I scored.
"It was a beautiful goal. It's instinct but it's watching a lot of football, a lot of finishing, when you get the chance to do it and hopefully get it in, it's important."
