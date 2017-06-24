Ex-Man Utd flop Memphis Depay releases rap song

Former Manchester United outcast Memphis Depay together with Dutch teammate Quincy Promes have used their holiday time to create a rap song.
The 23-year-old is on holiday in Los Angeles, where he met up with Promes, who plays for Russian club Spartak Moscow, to record the song "LA Vibes Freestyle 1.0".
In terms of lyrical genius, expect to hear rhymes like "couple trophies that's all I won, but I'm not feeling blessed I've just begun," and "you don't like me anyway, that's why I don't care".
And fans have reacted with mixed reviews to the single.
In January, the former PSV Eindhoven star moved to French outfit Olympique Lyon for around £17 million and scored five goals in 12 starts.
I'm glad you left, this is absolutely tragic— Jaisal Joseph (@JJoseph123) June 23, 2017
If only he focused on footy at united instead of this 😂😂😂😂— Rhys Eyre (@RhysEyre) June 23, 2017
Why do I still follow you— Still Gloryhunting.. (@M16_CAM) June 23, 2017
Oh my Depay! Y did you do it.This short cameo just destroyed ur football career that you went 2 Lyon 2 rebuild,now who will take u serious?— abdul jabbar (@ajabbaruk) June 23, 2017
Yess memphis you legend— RZ. (@AnderManagement) June 23, 2017
Love you Memphis— Ed ⚽️ (@CalcioFan98) June 23, 2017
Depay joined United in a £25 million move in 2015 but flopped miserably during his time at Old Trafford, mustering just two goals in 33 appearances.
Memphis > Tupac— Lozano (@Goalzano) June 23, 2017
In January, the former PSV Eindhoven star moved to French outfit Olympique Lyon for around £17 million and scored five goals in 12 starts.
