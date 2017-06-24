 Ex-Man Utd flop Memphis Depay releases rap song | inside World Soccer

Ex-Man Utd flop Memphis Depay releases rap song

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Former Manchester United outcast Memphis Depay together with Dutch teammate Quincy Promes have used their holiday time to create a rap song.

The 23-year-old is on holiday in Los Angeles, where he met up with Promes, who plays for Russian club Spartak Moscow, to record the song "LA Vibes Freestyle 1.0".

In terms of lyrical genius, expect to hear rhymes like "couple trophies that's all I won, but I'm not feeling blessed I've just begun," and "you don't like me anyway, that's why I don't care".

And fans have reacted with mixed reviews to the single.







Depay joined United in a £25 million move in 2015 but flopped miserably during his time at Old Trafford, mustering just two goals in 33 appearances.

In January, the former PSV Eindhoven star moved to French outfit Olympique Lyon for around £17 million and scored five goals in 12 starts.

Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!

on Saturday, June 24, 2017
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License