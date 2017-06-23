 Fabinho admits interest in Manchester United move | inside World Soccer

Fabinho admits interest in Manchester United move

Friday, June 23, 2017

AS Monaco midfielder Fabinho has suggested he would find a move to Manchester United hard to turn down.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a series of clubs this summer after his impressive performances in central midfield helped guide Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and the semi-final of the Champions League last season.

United are the favourites to snap up Fabinho, with José Mourinho said to be a long-term admirer.

And clearly, the Brazilian would love the opportunity to pull on a United shirt next season.

Speaking to Esporte Interativo about how he would react if an offer from United came in, Fabinho said:

It's a tempting invitation.

I would first talk to my agent, Monaco too, to decide everything right.

But it's a great club, sure enough I would think well about it.

Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!

on Friday, June 23, 2017
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License