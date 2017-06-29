New Chelsea kit already on sale in Essex before official release date

A store in Essex is apparently already selling the new Chelsea home kit despite the fact that it has not being officially unveiled yet.
Chelsea agreed a £60-million-a-year deal with American sportswear brand Nike after ending their existing partnership with adidas.
The West London club were not expected to make the new kit available to buy until July 1 as their 10-year sponsorship deal has not yet officially begun.
But clearly this shop in Essex did not read the memo.
The 2017/18 Blues strip has apparently been spotted in a JD Sports outlet in Essex by Twitter user @parkedthebus.
The home kit is all blue, with a rounded collar. The sleeves are a darker shade of blue than the main body.
In a JD store in Essex. pic.twitter.com/ULVZX5GnJU— Jamie Wilkinson (@parkedthebus) June 27, 2017
The new Chelsea shirt was also photographed on sale in shop in Boston earlier this week.
(I ain't kidding) pic.twitter.com/hpN9QQnDG0— Jamie Wilkinson (@parkedthebus) June 27, 2017
Meanwhile last week, a store in New York City put both the new home and away shirts out, mixing them with Tottenham Hotspur kits.
New Chelsea kit looks sharp when you see it up close pic.twitter.com/6618KAKJ3Q— David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) June 25, 2017
The design in the picture posted on social media is consistent with previous leaked images of the apparel.
New Chelsea home and away kit for 2017/18 on sale in New York already. Oh and Spurs too pic.twitter.com/RFA8OVJQ3N— The Herzl (@TheHerzl) June 20, 2017
