No 1 NBA draft pick Markelle Fultz 'does an Anichebe' with embarrassing Instagram gaffe

Saturday, June 24, 2017

NBA's No 1 draft pick Markelle Fultz appears to have slipped up on social media after making a classic mistake on Instagram.

The 19-year-old has become NBA's newest star after being snapped up by the Philadelphia 76ers as the first pick in Thursday night's draft at the Barclays Center in New York.

Fultz announced his selection via his Instagram account, only to leave some of the crucial details rather embarrassingly generic.

In a manner similar to Victor Anichebe earlier this season, the former Washington Huskies guard went a little too far with his copying and pasting in his message.

Markelle Fultz makes embarrassing Instagram gaffe
Photo: Instagram/markellefultz

Fultz - or whoever was running the account - swiftly edited the post, but not before it had been screen-grabbed by eagle eyed followers.







Fultz is not alone among sportsmen in prematurely posting some templated platitudes.

Last season, Anichebe, who by then was playing for Sunderland, accidentally copied and pasted the first instruction of the message, presumably sent to him by a PR representative.

Victor Anichebe makes embarrassing Twitter gaffe
Photo: @VictorAnichebe

Similarly, Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke incidentally posted an Instagram message thanking fans for their support - without deleting the word "Caption" from the post.

Christian Benteke makes embarrassing Instagram gaffe
Photo: Instagram/christianbenteke

