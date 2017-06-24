No 1 NBA draft pick Markelle Fultz 'does an Anichebe' with embarrassing Instagram gaffe

The 19-year-old has become NBA's newest star after being snapped up by the Philadelphia 76ers as the first pick in Thursday night's draft at the Barclays Center in New York.
Fultz announced his selection via his Instagram account, only to leave some of the crucial details rather embarrassingly generic.
In a manner similar to Victor Anichebe earlier this season, the former Washington Huskies guard went a little too far with his copying and pasting in his message.
|Photo: Instagram/markellefultz
Fultz - or whoever was running the account - swiftly edited the post, but not before it had been screen-grabbed by eagle eyed followers.
"Excited to head to (City) and join the (team name)."—Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/eUzTf7fs46— Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 23, 2017
Someone should let Markelle Fultz know that Instagram has an "edit post" button pic.twitter.com/FBVSZTaCat— Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker5) June 23, 2017
Markelle Fultz forgot to edit his Instagram post when he got drafted 😂— Spark ⚡️ Sports (@Spark_Sports_) June 23, 2017
(Insert new PR team) pic.twitter.com/iPt2ozwg43
Markelle Fultz had a planned Instagram ad ready before the draft. Then he fired off the post before adding the Sixers in the post LOL. pic.twitter.com/bRxqZNxOYa— BLACK SKIP BAYLESS (@BlackSBayless) June 23, 2017
The real problem with the Markelle Fultz instagram post is that he's wearing two watches. What kind of asshole does that?— #PostHypeProspect (@HypeProspect) June 23, 2017
Someone forgot to proofread Markelle Fultz's sponsored Instagram post https://t.co/JVWnmkKyZo pic.twitter.com/4nFsU3trY0— For The Win (@ForTheWin) June 24, 2017
Fultz is not alone among sportsmen in prematurely posting some templated platitudes.
Not the first and won't be the last. 😂😂 'Markelle Fultz posts (team) (city) in Instagram caption mishap' #smsports pic.twitter.com/VHpuQD1re5— Ryan Mobilia (@RyanMobilia) June 23, 2017
Last season, Anichebe, who by then was playing for Sunderland, accidentally copied and pasted the first instruction of the message, presumably sent to him by a PR representative.
|Photo: @VictorAnichebe
Similarly, Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke incidentally posted an Instagram message thanking fans for their support - without deleting the word "Caption" from the post.
|Photo: Instagram/christianbenteke
