Ex-Chelsea star Oscar sparks massive brawl in Chinese Super League

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar was guilty of sparking an incredible mass brawl between Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou R&F players at the weekend.
With the match locked at 1-1, the baby-faced Brazilian unnecessarily booted the ball straight at two of Guangzhou's players to provoke a furious response from the home side.
Oscar quickly found himself surrounded by the opposition and was pushed to the ground before a mass brawl commenced.
A number of punches appeared to be thrown, while Shanghai's players looked to protect Oscar, who was still lying prone on the turf as the fight erupted around him.
The 25-year-old was eventually helped to his feet by some of his teammates after the brawl had moved away from where he was lying.
Once the two sets of players were eventually separated, Fu Huan, for Shanghai and Li Tixiang, for Guangzhou R&F, were shown red cards for their parts on the brawl - whilst Oscar himself escaped any punishment.
The game the Yuexiushan Stadium itself would end 1-1.
