Owner leaves Aston Villa fans baffled with cryptic yet bizarre tweet

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Aston Villa owner Dr Tony Xia has sparked a reaction from his own supporters after posting a bizarre equation tweet.

The West Midlands outfit have been heavily linked with a shock move for free agent John Terry after he was snapped playing golf with Villa boss Steve Bruce.

And Xia has fuelled further speculation that something exciting will happen at the club with a strange equation of emojis.

