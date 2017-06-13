Owner leaves Aston Villa fans baffled with cryptic yet bizarre tweet

Aston Villa owner Dr Tony Xia has sparked a reaction from his own supporters after posting a bizarre equation tweet.
The West Midlands outfit have been heavily linked with a shock move for free agent John Terry after he was snapped playing golf with Villa boss Steve Bruce.
And Xia has fuelled further speculation that something exciting will happen at the club with a strange equation of emojis.
The Internet had some fun with it, naturally.
(📞+💌+🎁+💰)/🔥*☁️=🌈？☀️? #UTV— Dr. Tony Xia (@Dr_TonyXia) June 12, 2017
Bring it on, Tone! #AVFC #UTV 🌈 pic.twitter.com/lUSL4zatQ3— Declan Pierce (@DecPierce) June 12, 2017
Phoned a bird, sent her a love letter, gifts and money. She's fire but it clouded over, now he's gay and he's his sunshine.. I got ya tone👊🏽— Lew (@LewBligh_) June 12, 2017
Honestly mate don't know what planet he's on 😂— George (@GeorgeNewell__) June 12, 2017
✊✊💦💦— Dan Gilbert (@DGDanielGilbert) June 12, 2017
I was just about to say exactly the same thing!!!!!— Adam Meek (@adammeeky) June 12, 2017
This is more confusing than the maths.— Davz | FIFA Skiller (@DavzSkiller) June 12, 2017
