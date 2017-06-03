 Non-league side Oxford City announce new signing - in McDonald's | inside World Soccer

Non-league side Oxford City announce new signing - in McDonald's

Saturday, June 3, 2017

English non-league outfit Oxford City have become a source of ridicule after unveiling their new signing in a chain of McDonald's.

The club finished 14th in the National League South last season and have already been moving in the transfer market with the signing of Havant and Waterlooville striker Matt Paterson.

The announcement, though, came with a twist as the new addition was pictured penning his deal not from the club's boardroom, but from the window booth at a local McDonald's restaurant.

Needless to say, this bizarre move caught the attention of social media.









It became such a hit that McDonald's were forced to respond themselves.

Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!

on Saturday, June 03, 2017
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License