Non-league side Oxford City announce new signing - in McDonald's

English non-league outfit Oxford City have become a source of ridicule after unveiling their new signing in a chain of McDonald's.
The club finished 14th in the National League South last season and have already been moving in the transfer market with the signing of Havant and Waterlooville striker Matt Paterson.
The announcement, though, came with a twist as the new addition was pictured penning his deal not from the club's boardroom, but from the window booth at a local McDonald's restaurant.
Needless to say, this bizarre move caught the attention of social media.
ICYMI | We are delighted to announce Matt Paterson has joined ahead of the 2017/18 season pic.twitter.com/SyUHAf5jiM— Oxford City FC (@OxCityFC) June 2, 2017
In maccy d's with a free pen from Barclays pen 😂 staying classy 👊🏻— paul gibson (@PaulGibboGibson) June 2, 2017
can I have fries with that— Turbo (@OUFC1976) June 2, 2017
He's loving it.— 13 (@EliteMicktality) June 2, 2017
I hope he got a free sausage and egg McMuffin with that deal @McDonaldsUK— Chris (@BFC_Chris_) June 2, 2017
First of a McFlurry of signings.— Alex (@onlyoneshedend) June 2, 2017
when you've got to finish negotiations to sign a player for the club but your McDonald's coupon for free chicken nuggets expires at noon— Sebastian (@sebasgol18) June 2, 2017
Looks like he's happy (meal)— Gra (@graemeedwards79) June 2, 2017
It became such a hit that McDonald's were forced to respond themselves.
"I'll have a McContract please..."— Zak Williams (@_ZakWilliams_) June 2, 2017
Good in the box and often lifting a cup, we’re big fans of @OxCityFC’s tasty new signing! https://t.co/j5J6HPsN1i— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) June 2, 2017
