Paul Pogba defends Milan contract rebel Gianluigi Donnarumma - who he shares agent with

Pogba and Donnarumma are both represented by super-agent Mino Raiola, who is being labelled as key to the 18-year-old's decision not to renew his contract with the Rossoneri.
Juventus and Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Donnarumma, whilst Manchester United, a regular client of Raiola, have also been linked with the goalkeeping wonderkid.
Donnarumma was in action on Sunday at the U21 European Championships, where Milan Club Poland abused him by throwing fake money on the pitch and branding the Azzurrini goalkeeper as "Dollarumma".
And France star Pogba took to Twitter to defend the teenage Italian stopper.
It seems as though Pogba's tweet rubbed a folks up the wrong way, and cue the Twitter backlash.
Donnarumma soon best in the 🌎 deserves only respect for all he's done until now 👊🏾 #forzaGigi— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) June 19, 2017
Says the guy that shares the same agent as Gigi.. how much did he pay you for tweeting this?— مزروع المزروع 🇸🇦 (@Mazroa) June 19, 2017
Respect for this? pic.twitter.com/sD1ocXFoLF— Manu🇮🇹 (@LethalSuso) June 19, 2017
How's Pogba a snake lol, he was at United before Juve 😂— Alex Adams (@AxAs23) June 19, 2017
Mino's boys working together 💰💰— Nik (@Viva_United7) June 19, 2017
Mino leave the boy's account alone— Ahmad (@ahmadf_o) June 19, 2017
Sometimes you overlook things that are right in front of you #DaveSaves pic.twitter.com/ZgxRbtdNFt— ARYAN (@theunitedmanc) June 19, 2017
De Gea will always be the best bro don't disrespect him like that— Joe (@UtdJoee) June 19, 2017
I have to tell u . You are in China now .why u can use twitter? Oh I see . Is your agent ,holy shit— Nascayooou (@Nascayooou) June 19, 2017
