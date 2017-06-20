 Paul Pogba defends Milan contract rebel Gianluigi Donnarumma - who he shares agent with | inside World Soccer

Paul Pogba defends Milan contract rebel Gianluigi Donnarumma - who he shares agent with

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Paul Pogba, who has the same agent as Gianluigi Donnarumma, has backed the teenage goalkeeper despite his recent decision to leave AC Milan.

Pogba and Donnarumma are both represented by super-agent Mino Raiola, who is being labelled as key to the 18-year-old's decision not to renew his contract with the Rossoneri.

Juventus and Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Donnarumma, whilst Manchester United, a regular client of Raiola, have also been linked with the goalkeeping wonderkid.

Donnarumma was in action on Sunday at the U21 European Championships, where Milan Club Poland abused him by throwing fake money on the pitch and branding the Azzurrini goalkeeper as "Dollarumma".

And France star Pogba took to Twitter to defend the teenage Italian stopper.

It seems as though Pogba's tweet rubbed a folks up the wrong way, and cue the Twitter backlash.










