Peter Schmeichel 'dreams' of son Kasper playing for Manchester United

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel admits it "would be a dream" to see his son Kasper turn out regularly at Old Trafford.
Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, amid reports that David de Gea is wanted by Real Madrid.
Talk of de Gea's future has eased of late, with Madrid president Florentino Pérez suggesting that his club are no longer interested in the Spain international.
While United are confident of keeping de Gea at the club this summer, Schmeichel Snr believes his son is good enough to be United's number one should the jersey become available.
Asked by talkSPORT if he would like to see his son in a United shirt, Schmeichel Snr said:
However, Schmeichel Snr, who made 398 appearances for United from 1991 to 1999, does not believe a departure from Leicester is required at the moment.
It would be a dream.
For me, trying to be as neutral and unbiased and not like a father, I think he has done well enough to convince everybody that he can play at the highest level.
The doubts were there when he first got into the Premier League over whether he was good enough, but he proved that and in the Champions League last year I thought he did really well.
If clubs need a really good goalkeeper, well he is somebody who can be trusted to do that.
However, Schmeichel Snr, who made 398 appearances for United from 1991 to 1999, does not believe a departure from Leicester is required at the moment.
Having said that, I am crazy about Leicester, I am crazy about the owners - they are fantastic and really good for the Premier League.
There is no shortage of will and money to make Leicester a top-four club, or at least top six, top eight. They are prepared to do that and that is a really interesting environment to play football in.
There is no 'Kasper needs to move' kind of feel at the moment, but if an opportunity like that (moving to United) came around, that would be fantastic.
