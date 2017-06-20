Real Madrid president dismisses move for David de Gea

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez claims that a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea isn't on the Spanish club's agenda this summer.
Los Blancos have been long-time admirers of the Spain international and are understood to be keen on taking him to the Bernabéu.
De Gea was on the verge of joining the Champions League holders in 2015 before the switch fell through at the 11th hour.
The 26-year-old, though, continues to be linked with a switch to the Spanish capital and many expected him to finally go this summer.
However, with United wanting in excess of £60 million for the former Atlético Madrid star and a number of Madrid's senior players backing current No 1 Keylor Navas, a move this summer seems unlikely.
Speaking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero following his re-election, Pérez said:
We haven't spoken to De Gea. Two years ago we had an issue and then the appropriate circumstances didn't arise.
The players are very fond of Keylor and also the coach. I like Keylor Navas. I wanted De Gea because I did not know Keylor Navas.
