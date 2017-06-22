English soccer player Joe Thompson beats cancer for second time

Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson says he is "cancer free" after winning his second battle with cancer.
The 28-year-old was originally diagnosed with nodular sclerosing Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013 but after treatment, was given the all clear in June 2014.
It was then announced in March this year that the cancer had returned, but Thompson vowed to meet it head on.
He said at the time in a statement:
And on Wednesday, Thompson confirmed he had entered complete remission following three months of treatment.
The 28-year-old was originally diagnosed with nodular sclerosing Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013 but after treatment, was given the all clear in June 2014.
It was then announced in March this year that the cancer had returned, but Thompson vowed to meet it head on.
He said at the time in a statement:
I came back from a goal down before, not only to equalise, but to take the lead.
This illness may have found an equaliser, but the quest for me to get the winner starts today and I can assure you I will get the most important win of all time.
And on Wednesday, Thompson confirmed he had entered complete remission following three months of treatment.
It remains to be seen whether Thompson will again look to return to the pitch in the upcoming campaign, but he remains part of the League One club.
Let me just confirm! #TWICE means I'm in complete remission!! Simple terms I'm cancer free 🙌🏽 Extra Time & Penalties but THOMPSON 2 Cancer 0— Joe Thompson (@JJL_Thompson) June 21, 2017
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!