Romelu Lukaku enrages Everton fans for playing on Chelsea-branded pitch

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a return to his former club Chelsea, where he played from 2011 until 2014.
Reports have suggested that Lukaku has already agreed a deal with the Premier League champions, but the two clubs are yet to reach a deal over the big-money transfer.
However, fans on social media reckon a move back to Stamford Bridge is nailed on following the Belgian's post on his Instagram page.
Lukaku, who is on holiday in Los Angeles, uploaded a video of himself enjoying a five-a-side game on a pitch which was surrounded by Chelsea hoardings.
Everton fans were sent into meltdown over the video as some of them took it as a hint that he was endorsing a move to Stamford Bridge.
The guy doesn't give a crap about #EFC We know he wants to go but why he can't be respectful to his current employers is beyond me. #justgo— John efc (@jmalcolm1328) June 24, 2017
One day ... You will sit back and regret the way you treated the people around you supporting you— EFC Jo-Jo (@EFCjojo) June 24, 2017
Am done! keep your childish games 💙 EFC
Be so funny when Chelsea refuse to pay the money for you and u have to sulk back to #efc— Simon Currie (@sicurrie) June 24, 2017
how about showing some respect to your current club whilst they're still paying your wages?— Ian Dennis (@IanDennis3) June 24, 2017
Bang bang - Chelsea whore!— John Moore (@JACKDEL15) June 24, 2017
Bench him if he comes crawling back very disrespectful 🤔— BIGFELLA IAN 2017 (@IAN_EFC_35_1995) June 24, 2017
That should make the club even more determined to get the full asking price, no respect no class, flat track bully.— efcgraham (@efcgraham) June 24, 2017
We get it, you want to leave. Do we not deserve a little more respect than you've given us? #EFC— S E A N O (@seano_) June 24, 2017
Lukaku, though, has vehemently denied that anything too deep should be read into the Chelsea links.
🐍 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍— Si Barton (@IamBarto7) June 24, 2017
The 24-year-old was at the Urban Soccer 5 centre in Los Angeles, a set of five-a-side pitches which display Chelsea's badge year round.
Smh... hearing all this BS again.. its just a 5 a side game people! Some of you need to chill 😄✌🏿— R.Lukaku Bolingoli10 (@RomeluLukaku9) June 24, 2017
Lukaku was taking part in friendly game against a team representing Marseille with former Arsenal star Samir Nasri and Tigres striker André-Pierre Gignac also involved in the match.
|Photo: Instagram/rlukaku9
