 Romelu Lukaku enrages Everton fans for playing on Chelsea-branded pitch | inside World Soccer

Romelu Lukaku enrages Everton fans for playing on Chelsea-branded pitch

Sunday, June 25, 2017

Everton supporters have not taken too kindly to a video of their striker Romelu Lukaku playing on a Chelsea-branded pitch whilst on holiday in Los Angeles.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a return to his former club Chelsea, where he played from 2011 until 2014.

Reports have suggested that Lukaku has already agreed a deal with the Premier League champions, but the two clubs are yet to reach a deal over the big-money transfer.

However, fans on social media reckon a move back to Stamford Bridge is nailed on following the Belgian's post on his Instagram page.

Lukaku, who is on holiday in Los Angeles, uploaded a video of himself enjoying a five-a-side game on a pitch which was surrounded by Chelsea hoardings.

Bang bang ...

A post shared by Romelu Lukaku bolingoli (@rlukaku9) on

Everton fans were sent into meltdown over the video as some of them took it as a hint that he was endorsing a move to Stamford Bridge.











Lukaku, though, has vehemently denied that anything too deep should be read into the Chelsea links.

The 24-year-old was at the Urban Soccer 5 centre in Los Angeles, a set of five-a-side pitches which display Chelsea's badge year round.

Lukaku was taking part in friendly game against a team representing Marseille with former Arsenal star Samir Nasri and Tigres striker André-Pierre Gignac also involved in the match.

Romelu Lukaku plays five-a-side game whilst on holiday in Los Angeles
Photo: Instagram/rlukaku9

on Sunday, June 25, 2017
 
