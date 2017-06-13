Gabriel Heinze reveals Roy Keane once 'knocked him out' in dressing room incident

Former Manchester United defender Gabriel Heinze has recalled the time he ended up on the floor of the dressing room after being knocked out by Roy Keane.
Throughout his 16 year career, Keane built himself a no nonsense, tough tackling reputation that struck fear into players, managers and even referees.
And Heinze, who played for United between 2004 and 2007, has revealed what may well have happened when somebody had the nerve and sheer audacity to answer back to the legendary United skipper.
Heinze, now coach of Argentinos Juniors, told Argentinian TV:
Asked if that was because he was knocked out, he replied: "Yes. Yes."
Despite this incredible story, Keane spoke well of the Argentine in his second autobiography.
We lost a game and I went in the dressing room first and Roy Keane was second. I liked to go first after the game. I didn't want to speak to anyone as we lost.
I didn't understand English, just the bad words. I heard my name and 'f*** off' by Roy Keane, the best player.
I knew that was bad so I stood up to him, this idol of Manchester, this great guy who everyone loved, and replied: 'F*** off, you.' I don't remember what happened next.
Despite this incredible story, Keane spoke well of the Argentine in his second autobiography.
Gabriel Heinze was another good guy. He was a nasty f***** - nasty in training.
I picked up an injury one day. A lot of it was my own fault. It was a Friday. We were playing Spurs at home the next day, and we'd always have light training the day before a home game. But it got a bit nasty and it ended up with myself and Gabby having a few tackles on each other.
He kneed me on the side of my leg and, being the hero that I am, I kept my mouth shut. I didn't want to go in for treatment, but I was in agony.
I left the house the next day, limping. I said to my wife, 'Well, I won't be able to play. I'll just go in and tell them'. I got to Old Trafford and limped - literally - to the dressing room. I got a few painkillers, and played.
My wife said it was the funniest thing, hearing my name being announced on the radio, after she'd seen me limping out of the house that morning. But I liked Heinze.
