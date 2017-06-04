Sad Image Of The Day: Champions League trophy eludes Gianluigi Buffon, yet again

The wait goes on for Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, whose dream of lifting the Champions League trophy remains unfulfilled.
The 39-year-old veteran has never won Europe's top prize despite several near misses, having lost the 2003 and 2015 finals to AC Milan and Barcelona respectively.
And you can't help but feel like this might have been his last chance to claim it.
