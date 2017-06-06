Sébastien Bassong sets for life after football with DJ venture

Former Norwich City defender Sébastien Bassong is going to be channeling his inner Fatboy Slim as he is in line to perform a live set in London.
The 30-year-old was one of seven Norwich players who did not have their contracts renewed at the end of the season.
Since leaving Carrow Road, Bassong was heavily linked with a move to Turkish club Bursaspor but he remains a free agent.
And the former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur defender might instead focus his attention on his new career as a DJ.
It has emerged that the Cameroonian centre-half is one of the headline DJs for the "Cactus on the Roof" party at Angler Terrace in the Moorgate area of the capital this month.
Excited To Have @BassongOfficiel On The Decks At My #CactusOnTheRoof 🌵🌵🌵Party This June. Get Tickets At https://t.co/1EJD9BCPEq pic.twitter.com/X3BGW1VZLF— Cuppy (@cuppymusic) May 22, 2017
Bassong is following in the footsteps of former Liverpool striker Djibril Cissé to delve into the world of DJing.
