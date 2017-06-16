Southampton produce animated series for kit launch

The mini-series depicts Saints quartet of Ryan Bertrand, Fraser Forster, Manolo Gabbiadini and Maya Yoshida as superheroes tasked with retrieving the strips after they were stolen by an as-yet unnamed foe.
Inevitably, the fans were very much divided on whether or not the cartoon had been a wise call.
every team posts a teaser to get fans excited. this is a cool way of doing it. love the animation— Karl (@ObscureThing77) June 15, 2017
People need to lighten up, seriously. Great work guys.— Ade McKenzie (@AdeMcKenzie) June 15, 2017
June 15, 2017
Ok I have shown my son - he approves, apparently it's amazing! #saintsfc— RK (@roski316) June 15, 2017
Hahaha cringe but brilliant at the same time. #saintsfc— Dom Macey Macleod (@dmaceymacleod) June 15, 2017
I can't work out if I absolutely love this or absolutely hate it !— TP (@thepublocal) June 15, 2017
If there's more than two episodes I'll be livid lads— Joe Ward-Prowse (@JoeCWard) June 15, 2017
Just announce the kit lads. This is a football club, not a children's TV program— matt turl (@mattturl) June 15, 2017
@chriswragg If football doesn't work out at least you'll have a decent Saturday morning cartoon. Sell toys, along with your best players.— Nick Kariuki (@NKKariuki) June 15, 2017
Can you stop with these shite videos and release the kit please— Mikey Ellison (@MikeyEllison10) June 15, 2017
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!