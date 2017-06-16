 Southampton produce animated series for kit launch | inside World Soccer

Southampton produce animated series for kit launch

Friday, June 16, 2017

Southampton have released the first part of a cartoon series as part of their upcoming kit launch ahead of the new season.

The mini-series depicts Saints quartet of Ryan Bertrand, Fraser Forster, Manolo Gabbiadini and Maya Yoshida as superheroes tasked with retrieving the strips after they were stolen by an as-yet unnamed foe.

Inevitably, the fans were very much divided on whether or not the cartoon had been a wise call.










