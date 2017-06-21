Spurs' Georges-Kévin N'Koudou issues apology after being pictured wearing Chelsea top

N'Koudou's future at White Hart Lane is already in doubt after he struggled to make an impact for the North London side last season, clocking up just 17 appearances across all competitions.
And the 22-year-old may not even get another chance to make things up with the Tottenham faithful after committing the cardinal sin of wearing a fierce rival's shirt.
Oh dear we are in trouble pic.twitter.com/djiy2HXNqh— Ikey. (@PochTheMagician) June 19, 2017
Nonetheless, the sight of one of their players wearing a Chelsea top didn't go down too well with the Spurs faithful.
Avec un supporter d'arsenal en plus.. @SpursFR @SpursOfficial @spursnewsonly pic.twitter.com/rr6fistZqA— l'OM du match (@BoliOM93) June 20, 2017
@gknkoudou how could you mate, we all believed in you 😓— Zach Brush (@ZachBrush3) June 20, 2017
What a complete wanker get rid of him— Tim Wornham (@timwornham36) June 20, 2017
Very, very disappointing... expected so much more from him, on and apparently off the pitch 💔👋— Lior Levinsky (@biglevinsky) June 20, 2017
Come on ffs. Would you have worn a PSG shirt whilst playing for Marseille??— Kristian (@KrisRamsingh) June 20, 2017
Hi @SpursOfficial please announce the termination of Georges Kevin Nkoudou's contract.— brandon. (@CoysLad) June 19, 2017
Kind Regards,
Everyone.
To N'koudou's credit, it didn't take him long to reveal exactly why he had been caught wearing a rival attire.
@gknkoudou EXPLAIN YOURSELF MATE— Alexandra Flygar (@djurgrn10) June 19, 2017
So did Spurs fans accept N'Koudou's explanation?
Lol @ clickbait ... I'm wearing the shirt my friend @mbatshuayi gave me... NO disrespect here just old friendship sorry for not knowing 😕— GK NKoudou (@gknkoudou) June 20, 2017
I forgive you. Now get @mbatshuayi in a Tottenham shirt. Friendship should overcome rivalry.— JB ⚽ (@JAGBASSI10) June 20, 2017
Understand what you did was completely wrong. The moment we start accepting things like this is the day footballs dead. Go sit in the corner— TG (@LedleyTHFC) June 20, 2017
forgiven but please do not wear an arsenal kit because that would be unforgivable— uncle khalid (@khalidirie) June 20, 2017
We are not happy with you Georges. You cannot be forgiven for this. You don't even play for us anyway. Goodbye from me. 👋🏼— Alex (@AlexKyri_) June 20, 2017
Friendship or not. You must know this was a bad move— Ryan Clayden 🐬 (@Ryan_Clayden) June 20, 2017
You can leave now! And don't apologise for not knowing 😂 you'll never have my support again!— Ricey (@OwenRice) June 20, 2017
Sorry mate, just lost a lot of fan support. At least act like ours is the only one you wanna wear— Chaz (@crmaloney2) June 20, 2017
Really 🤤 Sacrilege that mate. 🤤— Ali Watson (@boootsie71) June 20, 2017
Unforgivable Unfollowed. 😡
