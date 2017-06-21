 Spurs' Georges-Kévin N'Koudou issues apology after being pictured wearing Chelsea top | inside World Soccer

Spurs' Georges-Kévin N'Koudou issues apology after being pictured wearing Chelsea top

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Georges-Kévin N'Koudou has apologised to Tottenham Hotspur fans after being snapped wearing a Chelsea shirt.

N'Koudou's future at White Hart Lane is already in doubt after he struggled to make an impact for the North London side last season, clocking up just 17 appearances across all competitions.

And the 22-year-old may not even get another chance to make things up with the Tottenham faithful after committing the cardinal sin of wearing a fierce rival's shirt.


Nonetheless, the sight of one of their players wearing a Chelsea top didn't go down too well with the Spurs faithful.






To N'koudou's credit, it didn't take him long to reveal exactly why he had been caught wearing a rival attire.

So did Spurs fans accept N'Koudou's explanation?








