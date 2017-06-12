Sunderland fans give hilarious reaction to new home kit

Managerless Sunderland are back in the Championship and looking to have next to no hope of bouncing straight back to the Premier League.
Fair to say that Sunderland fans think that the world is working completely against them these days.
The latest injustice visited on the Black Cats supporters is this shocking new home strip.
Nevertheless, Twitter has seen the funny side with a series of hilarious memes.
😎 Check out the new #SAFC @adidasuk home shirt for 2017-18#WearsideBySide #HereToCreate— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) June 11, 2017
Wait til you see the new footy boots pic.twitter.com/wf37yQbTkH— Kev Goldsmith (@MisterGoldsmith) June 11, 2017
We are delighted to bring you an exclusive image of our new manager in the new Home Shirt. Designed to butcher the club #SAFC pic.twitter.com/7972qBprZi— Joe Catling (@JoeCatling19) June 11, 2017
Ye da lives here pic.twitter.com/BoNC76zpg0— Jack 😁😆 (@JackM99__) June 11, 2017
The SAFC changing room at Burton LMFAO pic.twitter.com/J4azW4zdL9— 👹Paul 👊Stead👹 (@steadios) June 11, 2017
Away strips are canny, mind pic.twitter.com/Ell3jhl5s3— Toon Army Dallas (@toonarmydallas) June 11, 2017
Gotta love the new parade of players rocking the new kit #BarbershopQuartet pic.twitter.com/YDgN0ZQlut— Mick Connolly (@MrMickEgo) June 11, 2017
