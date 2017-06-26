Ex-England manager Eriksson urges Wayne Rooney to consider move to China

Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson has advised Wayne Rooney to leave Manchester United and join the Chinese Super League.
Rooney struggled to establish himself in José Mourinho's plans at United last season, starting only 15 Premier League games and scoring five goals.
As a result, the 31-year-old looks likely to leave the club with clubs from the Chinese Super League and the MLS interested in a summer swoop.
And Eriksson believes that should Rooney chose to see out the twilight years of his career in China, he would enjoy it.
Eriksson, who has managed Guangzhou R&F, Shanghai SIPG and Shenzhen FC, said in the Daily Mirror:
However, the Swede has admitted he has not spoken to the former Everton forward about a move to the Far East.
I hear a lot that China is not a good place to live for foreign people but that could not be further from the truth.
I never had a problem. Of course it is not the same as Europe and the culture is very different. But if you live in Shanghai, it is like living in London.
If you want to eat Italian, Japanese or Spanish food then there are a lot of restaurants like that and you have everything you need. You don't feel cut off at all.
I lived in Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenzhen and they were fantastic cities.
I haven't spoken to Rooney for a long time, so I don't know what he is thinking, but if he went to China I think he would have a positive experience.
He has a young family but there are international schools in the big cities and I know for sure he would have every help possible to make him settle. He would be made very welcome.
The only problem you have is the language. But if you live in Shanghai or Beijing you have a lot of foreign people, so it is less of an issue.
And, don't forget, the players get treated well. They have everything they need and are very well looked after, so for someone like Rooney or Diego Costa that would not be a problem.
