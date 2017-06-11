 Toni Kroos auctions Champions League final jersey for charity | inside World Soccer

Toni Kroos auctions Champions League final jersey for charity

Sunday, June 11, 2017

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos auctioned off the shirt he wore in the Champions League final - among other items - at a charity event in Cologne this week.

The purple shirt, which the midfielder wore when Los Blancos won the Duodécima in Cardiff, fetched an astonishing €642,041.11.


Joining Kroos at the auction were his wife Jessica, ex-Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes, former Germany teammate Lukas Podolski among other personalities.

Proceeds from the auction will go to charity causes elected by Kroos' own Foundation.

Over the past two years, his foundation has been working to provide assistance to sick kids in Cologne and Düsseldorf.

Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!

on Sunday, June 11, 2017
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License