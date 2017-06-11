Toni Kroos auctions Champions League final jersey for charity

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos auctioned off the shirt he wore in the Champions League final - among other items - at a charity event in Cologne this week.
The purple shirt, which the midfielder wore when Los Blancos won the Duodécima in Cardiff, fetched an astonishing €642,041.11.
Proceeds from the auction will go to charity causes elected by Kroos' own Foundation.
Over the past two years, his foundation has been working to provide assistance to sick kids in Cologne and Düsseldorf.
Danke an alle, die diesen unvergesslichen Abend und das tolle Spendenergebnis möglich gemacht haben! Ich werde diesen Abend nie vergessen! pic.twitter.com/YMPlP0F8FW— Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) June 10, 2017
Joining Kroos at the auction were his wife Jessica, ex-Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes, former Germany teammate Lukas Podolski among other personalities.
Freue mich sehr auf die Gala meiner Stiftung am Freitag! Das wird ein toller Abend mit wunderbaren Gästen! #Gala #Lebensfreude @TKStiftung pic.twitter.com/UMrPOEm950— Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) June 7, 2017
