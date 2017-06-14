Twitter reacts hilariously to Mark Clattenburg's hair

Brazil romped to a comfortable 4-0 win over Australia in a friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, yet it was Clattenburg who was centre of attention.
The 42-year-old has been open about his hair loss woes in the past, but it would appear he's finally letting nature take its course.
For your information, the 13-year Premier League veteran used to look like this.
Safe to say Twitter was left shocked by Clattenburg's new look.
And where has Clattenburg's hair gone? pic.twitter.com/cx5XdPSfUz— Matt Somerford (@somerfjord) June 13, 2017
It's been almost half an hour and I'm still sat here wondering where all of Mark Clattenburg's hair has gone.. #AUSvBRA— Chris Curulli (@chris00lfc) June 13, 2017
So Mark Clattenburg has finally accepted he's bald 👏 #AUSvBRA— Daniel Oakes (@DanielMOakes) June 13, 2017
Mark Clattenburg has aged dramatically in recent times @lukeaaronmoore @petedonaldson pic.twitter.com/ZonaWhLcNx— Glynn Meredith (@witha_why) June 13, 2017
Saudi Arabia has not been kind to Mark Clattenburg, looks like he's aged 10 years #AUSvBRA #GoSocceroos #nohairtreatmentinsaudiarabia— Brett Ringland (@ringrs) June 13, 2017
Didn't realise Mark Clattenburg was officiating tonight. What's happened to his hair? #AUSvBRA— Gabe (@WoomyVGC) June 13, 2017
Forget about the footballing talent of #Brasil and #Socceroos, Mark Clattenburg is taking centre stage! #ausvbra— Peterson (@trolleyLAMB) June 13, 2017
Looks like Mark Clattenburg forgot his wig tonight... #AUSvBRA— Alex Logan (@AlexLogan91) June 13, 2017
Me on a Friday night vs me on a Monday morning.— Coral (@Coral) June 13, 2017
Saudi Arabia has not been kind to Mark Clattenburg... pic.twitter.com/3BpYJYuq4k
Clattenburg needs to see Rooney's wig maker— Shannon (@Shannon_lfc) June 13, 2017
It's been a tough ride for Mark Clattenburg in Saudi Arabia..— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 13, 2017
Where on earth has his hair gone!? pic.twitter.com/d2Cky7AEH5
Poor Mark Clattenburg. He's changed an awful lot since I seen him in Spain last year 😂— Gazza (@GaryEvans_x) June 13, 2017
Mark Clattenburg's hairline is STRUGGLING in Saudi Arabia... pic.twitter.com/wg029MrNoe— HLTCO (@HLTCO) June 13, 2017
The Saudi Arabian climate hasn't been kind to Mark Clattenburg - wonder if Advanced Hair Studio have an office in Riyadh? pic.twitter.com/s8wHFVnm1U— Sporting Index (@sportingindex) June 13, 2017
It is pretty great that Mark Clattenburg moved to Saudi Arabia so he wouldn't have to worry about getting any more hair transplants.— Nick (@nckwtsn) June 13, 2017
Too hot in Saudi for clattenburg to wear his toupee?— 🌞 (@jessparnell_) June 13, 2017
