Twitter reacts hilariously to Mark Clattenburg's hair

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has sent Twitter into meltdown with his bizarre new look.

Brazil romped to a comfortable 4-0 win over Australia in a friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, yet it was Clattenburg who was centre of attention.

The 42-year-old has been open about his hair loss woes in the past, but it would appear he's finally letting nature take its course.

For your information, the 13-year Premier League veteran used to look like this.

Safe to say Twitter was left shocked by Clattenburg's new look.
















