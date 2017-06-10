Zenit Saint Petersburg players filmed playing five-a-side match OFFSHORE

Russian outfit Zenit Saint Petersburg have teamed up with their sponsor Gazprom to film a documentary on the oil company's Prirazlomnaya platform, 60 kilometres from shore.
The main stars of the documentary are Zenit players Artem Dzyuba, Aleksandr Kokorin, Yuri Lodygin, Nicolas Lombaerts, Yuri Zhirkov and former Zenit coach Sergei Semak, as well as the Prirazlomnaya-based workers.
The match was a game of two halves, each of 15 minutes, between two five-a-side teams made up of Zenit players and Prirazlomnaya employees.
The idea for the film was inspired by a Soviet nuclear submarine called the K-3, which, in September 1962, made history by reaching the North Pole.
And what was the first thing the submariners did once they landed on the ice? They played a game of football.
The film will air on 16 June 2017, the night before the start of the 2017 Confederations Cup, on national TV channel NTV.
The film relates the story of a unique football match, involving players of the Russian Premier League, played in the Arctic Ocean.
