Free agent Zlatan Ibrahimović gets cheeky offers after Man United release

Zlatan Ibrahimović may be recovering from a serious injury, but that hasn't stopped some teams taking an interest in him - although their offers are almost certainly not a serious one.
Ibrahimović has left Manchester United after the Premier League named the 35-year-old on their official list of free transfers.
Despite his release, the Swedish star has no shortage of suitors and has already been given an opportunity to join a new club.
Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin and Eerste Divisie outfit Telstar have both sent messages to Ibrahimović on Twitter, looking to seal his signature for next season - albeit in a cheeky way.
The Ligue2 side mocked up an image of Ibrahimović in one of their shirts with the caption: "Official opening of the period of negotiations. @ibra_official, how many retweets for you to sign for team Chamois?" - which has so far garnered over 1,400 retweets.
No contract at @ManUtd - we've great fans, but still no cash: BUT YOU CAN WIN @bundesliga_de for 1st time 🎉 Think about it @Ibra_official pic.twitter.com/4mx0rEmMXr— Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) June 9, 2017
Even before Ibrahimović was officially released, French club Chamois Niortais have also tried to persuade the star striker to join them.
.@ManUtd Could you send us any contactdetails of Z. Ibrahimovic? Thanks in advance— Witte Leeuwen (@Telstar1963NV) June 9, 2017
Despite his age, with 28 goals in 46 appearances for United in just one season, Ibrahimović might just hold out for a better side if he recovers well.
[#Mercato] Ouverture officielle de la période de mutations.@Ibra_official, combien de RT pour que tu signes pour la #TeamChamois ?— Chamois Niortais FC (@ChamoisNiortais) June 8, 2017
🤔🔁🔵⚪️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/EGP1bzMy7p
