Free agent Zlatan Ibrahimović gets cheeky offers after Man United release

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimović may be recovering from a serious injury, but that hasn't stopped some teams taking an interest in him - although their offers are almost certainly not a serious one.

Ibrahimović has left Manchester United after the Premier League named the 35-year-old on their official list of free transfers.

Despite his release, the Swedish star has no shortage of suitors and has already been given an opportunity to join a new club.

Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin and Eerste Divisie outfit Telstar have both sent messages to Ibrahimović on Twitter, looking to seal his signature for next season - albeit in a cheeky way.


Even before Ibrahimović was officially released, French club Chamois Niortais have also tried to persuade the star striker to join them.

The Ligue2 side mocked up an image of Ibrahimović in one of their shirts with the caption: "Official opening of the period of negotiations. @ibra_official, how many retweets for you to sign for team Chamois?" - which has so far garnered over 1,400 retweets.

Despite his age, with 28 goals in 46 appearances for United in just one season, Ibrahimović might just hold out for a better side if he recovers well.

