Antonio Conte warns Chelsea against complacency

Sunday, July 30, 2017

Antonio Conte does not think it will be easy for his Chelsea side to win the Premier League title again this season.

The Blues boss has signed Tiemoué Bakayoko, Álvaro Morata, Antonio Rüdiger and Willy Caballero this summer as Chelsea eye a third title triumph in four campaigns.

But the former Juventus and Italy manager insisted:

This season will be tough. Chelsea won in 2014/15 and then Leicester City won the league. So we must be careful and not take any team lightly.

