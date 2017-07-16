Arsenal official channel accidentally leak new away kit

Arsenal have appeared to leak their new 2017/18 away kit after an apparent error by the club's official channel, Arsenal Player.
The Gunners are on their pre-season tour in Sydney and Arsenal Player streamed coverage for their 3-0 friendly win over Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.
But during half-time, the channel mistakenly played video footage of their new blue away kit - which has yet to be officially unveiled!
The contrasting blue kit has been doing the rounds for some time after being leaked last month.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the strip received a mixed reaction on Twitter.
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!