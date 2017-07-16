 Arsenal official channel accidentally leak new away kit | inside World Soccer

Arsenal official channel accidentally leak new away kit

Sunday, July 16, 2017

Arsenal's third away kit has yet to be officially unveiled

Arsenal have appeared to leak their new 2017/18 away kit after an apparent error by the club's official channel, Arsenal Player.

The Gunners are on their pre-season tour in Sydney and Arsenal Player streamed coverage for their 3-0 friendly win over Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.

But during half-time, the channel mistakenly played video footage of their new blue away kit - which has yet to be officially unveiled!

The contrasting blue kit has been doing the rounds for some time after being leaked last month.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the strip received a mixed reaction on Twitter.

Fans react to Arsenal's leaked third away kit

