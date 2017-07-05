Aston Villa fan tattoos John Terry's name on his bum after losing Twitter bet

One Aston Villa fan was left with a permanent tribute to John Terry on his bottom after he lost a Twitter bet.
Upon hearing rumours that Terry might be signing for his beloved club, Villa season ticket holder Guy Higgins took to Twitter to vent his disbelief.
Indeed, Higgins vowed to get the former England captain's name tattooed on his buttocks should the transfer happened.
True to his word, Higgins went through with his promise and got the tattoo on his backside.
Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Higgins admitted he was so certain that Terry wouldn't sign for the Championship club that he made an outlandish wager on Twitter.
Lo and behold, Terry agreed a one-year contract with Villa on Monday morning after being released by Chelsea on Saturday.
If JT signs for villa I'll get his name tattooed on my arse #neverhappenin pic.twitter.com/CcYSjHOBtn— VILLAN (@MrMrbear9) June 12, 2017
His tattoo features the words "John Terry, Captain, Leader, Villan" and a message to Villa's fierce local rivals Birmingham City, with "S.O.T.C." standing for: "S*** On The City", a chant regularly sung at Villa Park.
It's a tad tender but it's done....if we get linked with messi I'm just keeping quiet in future #AVFC pic.twitter.com/7pQBJMyGvy— VILLAN (@MrMrbear9) July 3, 2017
I really, really didn't think he'd sign in a million years.
I thought nothing of it when I made the comment.
Loads of villa fans saved it and brought it back up as the JT story gathered pace.
I'll certainly never make any promises like that again, I can assure you of that!
