Athletic Bilbao players shave heads in support of cancer-battling teammate

The entire Athletic Bilbao squad have shaved their heads in solidarity with teammate Yeray Álvarez, who is suffering from cancer.
The 22-year-old was diagnosed with testicular cancer in December 2016 and returned less than two months after having the tumour removed.
However, medical checks carried out last month showed that the disease had returned and Yeray immediately began chemotherapy.
So, to show that they are with him every step of the way, his Bilbao teammates have agreed to shave off their hair.
Yeray's treatment is scheduled to last for two and a half months, with the player continuing to do work at the club's training base to avoid losing muscle mass.
|Photo: @AthleticClub
