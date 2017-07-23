Chelsea apologise for Kenedy's social media slurs about China

Chelsea have issued a public apology on behalf of winger Kenedy following his recent distasteful Instagram posts.Premier League champions
The 21-year-old posted two videos on his Instagram story this week while on tour with the Chelsea squad in China which have caused a stir.
The first video was captioned "F***ing China" while the second clip showed a sleeping security guard with the caption: "Wake up China. You idiot."
Some supporters accused Kenedy of racist undertones in his remarks, to which the Brazilian responded with an apology.
However, fans inside Beijing's Birds's Nest Stadium were clearly not in a forgiving mood and heckled the former Watford man from the stands.
Kenedy's name was loudly booed by Chinese fans as his name was announced over the tannoy system ahead of Chelsea's friendly game with Arsenal.
And now Chelsea have issued their own apology to supporters via China's biggest microblogging website Weibo.
Kenedy has made 15 Premier League appearances for the Blues since arriving from Fluminense in 2015, scoring one goal.
Chelsea Football Club is very sorry for the social media messages posted by Kenedy yesterday evening.
This behaviour fell well below the very high standards we expect of our players. Kenedy regrets the posts and any upset they have caused and has apologised.
Everyone at Chelsea Football Club has the utmost respect for the Chinese people, who have been the most incredible hosts and we are extremely grateful for their hospitality.
