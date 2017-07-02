Chelsea fans react badly to club's unveiling of FIFA 18 star Alex Hunter

Chelsea have signed up FIFA star Alex Hunter to debut their new strip for the 2017/18 season - but apparently it's not the signing that fans wanted to see.
Earlier Saturday, Chelsea debuted their home kit for the upcoming season using Hunter, the fictional character from "The Journey" gameplay mode of EA Sports' FIFA series.
Fans feel the club are being left behind by their rivals who have strengthened already even in the early part of the transfer window.
Manchester City have snapped up AS Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva and goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica, meanwhile Manchester United have signed Victor Lindelöf of Benfica and are closing in on Real Madrid forward Álvaro Morata.
Chelsea have yet to make a signing this summer despite an interest in several players, including Romelu Lukaku, Virgil van Dijk, Tiemoué Bakayoko and Alex Sandro.
Understandably, Chelsea supporters were fuming with their club's announcement of Hunter.
But this did not go down well with Blues fans, who have grown increasingly frustrated with the club's lack of transfer activity.
One more reason to stay Blue @MrAlexHunter! #WeAreThePride #FIFA18 pic.twitter.com/sHhdVBENf2— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 1, 2017
