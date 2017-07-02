Ex-Liverpool striker says Man Utd should've signed Jermain Defoe instead of Álvaro Morata

Manchester United should have moved for Premier League veteran Jermain Defoe rather than concentrate on their pursuit of Álvaro Morata.Dean Saunders reckons
José Mourinho keen on bringing Real Madrid striker Morata to Old Trafford in bid to replace void left by the departed Zlatan Ibrahimović.
But former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Saunders told talkSPORT that United should have looked to sign a different forward entirely.
Defoe, 34, joined Bournemouth on a three-year deal earlier this week after leaving relegated Sunderland.
The England international scored 15 goals in 37 Premier League games last season, whilst Morata bagged the same amount of goals with Defoe - but in only 26 league appearances for Los Blancos.
I would have taken Defoe. He's 34, scored 15 goals last season, (has a) couple of years in him. His instinct of getting to the ball first in the box is brilliant.
You're gambling, every time you sign a striker from abroad it's a gamble. I don't think it's a gamble with Defoe.
Jermain Defoe is my favourite player. I love watching him. I like how his brain works and how he can finish, he finishes all types of chances.
He doesn't drink, he's fit as a fiddle. He will (start) if he scores every week.
