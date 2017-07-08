Diego Costa breaks Instagram record for most commented photo

|Photo: @diego.costa
Unsettled Chelsea striker Diego Costa bizarrely has broken the record for most commented post on Instagram.
Despite being top scorer for the Premier League champions last season, the Brazilian-born hitman was told by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte that he was no longer part of his plans.
Costa has been tipped to return Atlético Madrid, even though he would not be able to play for them until January after their transfer ban was confirmed last month by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Meanwhile, Turkish champions Beşiktaş are also keen on taking Costa and trying to stop the 28-year-old from rejoining Atlético.
And supporters of the Black Eagles have been trying to do their part in convincing Costa to join their team.
Hundreds and thousands of Beşiktaş fans are currently spamming Costa's latest Instagram post, with the vast majority of them simply writing "Come to Beşiktaş."
The post has attracted a record of 1.7 million comments as of Saturday morning, with the previous record was belonged to singer Selena Gomez with 1 million 168 thousand comments.
