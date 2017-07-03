Ex-Liverpool youngster 'unveiled by Barcelona'

Former Liverpool defender Ryan McLaughlin basically won the Internet over the weekend after joking that he had joined Barcelona.
The 22-year-old right-back never made a competitive appearance for Liverpool as his time at Anfield was largely spent out on loan.
McLaughlin is now a free-agent, but tried to convince his Twitter followers that he has "signed" for Spanish giants Barcelona.
On Sunday, the Northern Ireland international tweeted a photo of him hoisting the Barcelona shirt up inside the Camp Nou.
And it appears, the deadpan tweet has duped his Twitter followers into thinking the deal is true.
However, McLaughlin's prank was easily spotted by others who saw the funny side of the Belfast-born defender's tweet.
In fact, McLaughlin, who played for Oldham Athletic last season, had visited the famous stadium for a tour.
|Photo: @RyanMcL2
