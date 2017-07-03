 Ex-Liverpool youngster 'unveiled by Barcelona' | inside World Soccer

Ex-Liverpool youngster 'unveiled by Barcelona'

Monday, July 3, 2017

Former Liverpool defender Ryan McLaughlin basically won the Internet over the weekend after joking that he had joined Barcelona.

The 22-year-old right-back never made a competitive appearance for Liverpool as his time at Anfield was largely spent out on loan.

McLaughlin is now a free-agent, but tried to convince his Twitter followers that he has "signed" for Spanish giants Barcelona.

On Sunday, the Northern Ireland international tweeted a photo of him hoisting the Barcelona shirt up inside the Camp Nou.

Ryan McLaughlin poses with a Barcelona shirt inside the Camp Nou
Photo: @RyanMcL2

And it appears, the deadpan tweet has duped his Twitter followers into thinking the deal is true.

Twitter user

However, McLaughlin's prank was easily spotted by others who saw the funny side of the Belfast-born defender's tweet.

Some Twitter users duped into believing that Ryan McLaughlin had secured a move to Barcelona

In fact, McLaughlin, who played for Oldham Athletic last season, had visited the famous stadium for a tour.

Some Twitter users know what was going on

