Geoffrey Kondogbia scores glorious 45-yard own goal vs Chelsea

Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia will have a long-lasting spot on sporting blooper videos with a remarkable own goal during his side's International Champions Cup clash with Chelsea.
Inter were cruising with a comfortable 2-0 lead over Chelsea inside the first hour in Singapore thanks to goals from Stevan Jovetić and Ivan Perišić.
That was until Kondogbia handed the Premier League champions a lifeline in truly bizarre fashion.
The French midfielder was about 45 yards from his own goal when he inexplicably passed back to Daniele Padelli in the Inter goal.
What was supposed to be a routine pass back to his own goalkeeper turned out to be a massively overhit clearance.
Kondogbia then watched in horror as the ball looped over Padelli and nestled into the top corner of his own net.
Fortunately for Kondogbia, his own goal didn't prove too costly as Inter held on to record a 2-1 victory.
It was similar to one scored by Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Christoph Kramer against Borussia Dortmund in November 2014.
