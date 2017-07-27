Huddersfield fan left red-faced due to spelling gaffe on promotion celebration tattoo

A passionate Huddersfield Town supporter has been left embarrassed after a tattoo marking the Terriers' promotion to the Premier League went wrong.
After Huddersfield clinched promotion in the play-off final at Wembley back in May, Terriers fan Calum Harris wanted a permanent reminder of that glorious day on his leg.
Sadly, the tattoo did not go according to plan after the tattooist inked "fairy tail" rather than "fairytale".
The tattoo reads: "The fairy tail season, has the happiest ending" and includes the date of the play-off final.
This quote - when written correctly - was from Sky Sports commentator following the dramatic penalty shoot-out that clinched Huddersfield's promotion.
Although Calum's original post did not go viral, it was shared on Twitter - where it has immediately become the subject of ridicule.
|Photo: Facebook/Calum Harris
