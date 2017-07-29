Whoops! Inverness CT's Twitter account caught 'liking' x-rated porn tweet

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have been left red faced after their official Twitter account appeared to "like" an explicit post from an adult website.
In what is likely to be the error of tweeting from the Caley account as opposed to his personal account, the individual in charge of the club's Twitter account hit the heart button on a graphic image of a couple engaging in an indecent act.
|Photo: @ictfc
By hitting "like", the Scottish Championship club appeared to endorse the post from an account called PornHubVids - much to the amusement of their 24.8k followers online.
Of course, the like was removed fairly quickly but not before it was screengrabbed so everyone could rip the piss out of it.
Needless to say, the club have responded by launching a formal investigation into the x-rated blunder.
The ICT board of directors are aware that on the evening of 27 July 2017, there was activity on the official club Twitter account which we deem to be entirely inappropriate and unacceptable.
Procedures kicked in to remove the offending material and immediately lock down the account. ICT has notified the appropriate authorities and a formal investigation is underway.
The club will revert with more information upon conclusion of the investigation. The ICT board of directors assure our staff and supporters that we will take all steps to identify the circumstances of this infringement and that steps will be taken to prevent recurrence.
Although the club have taken a very serious stance on the gaffe, former Inverness defender Josh Meekings saw the funny side.
|Photo: @JoshMeekings6
It is not the first time that a football club has been embarrassed by online antics.
In 2016, Everton's official Twitter account posted something completely out of context, about having a great day out with their sister.
|Photo: @Everton
