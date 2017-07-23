 Kevin-Prince Boateng to wear special undershirt for whole season in support of stricken Ajax player | inside World Soccer

Kevin-Prince Boateng to wear special undershirt for whole season in support of stricken Ajax player

Sunday, July 23, 2017

Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has pledged to wear a special undershirt all through the 2017/18 season as a solidarity gesture to stricken Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Abdelhak Nouri.

Nouri suffered heart rhythm problems and collapsed on the pitch during a friendly between Ajax and Werder Bremen in early July.

While initial tests were hopeful, the club later revealed the 20-year-old has no chance of recovering from "serious and permanent brain damage" caused by a lack of oxygen.

His injuries are so severe Nouri, who was considered one of the most promising players coming through the illustrious Ajax academy, is unlikely to live an independent life - if he does wake up.

A flood of supportive messages and well-wishes from fans and fellow players ensued, with the most recent coming from Boateng.

The former Portsmouth, AC Milan and Schalke 04 midfielder posted a picture of himself on Twitter on Saturday holding up Nouri's shirt before committing to wearing it throughout the incoming season.

Kevin-Prince Boateng poses with a shirt dedicated to Ajax player Abdelhak Nouri
Photos: @KPBofficial

on Sunday, July 23, 2017
 
