Kevin-Prince Boateng to wear special undershirt for whole season in support of stricken Ajax player

Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Abdelhak Nouri.Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has pledged to wear a special undershirt all through the 2017/18 season as a solidarity gesture to stricken
Nouri suffered heart rhythm problems and collapsed on the pitch during a friendly between Ajax and Werder Bremen in early July.
While initial tests were hopeful, the club later revealed the 20-year-old has no chance of recovering from "serious and permanent brain damage" caused by a lack of oxygen.
His injuries are so severe Nouri, who was considered one of the most promising players coming through the illustrious Ajax academy, is unlikely to live an independent life - if he does wake up.
A flood of supportive messages and well-wishes from fans and fellow players ensued, with the most recent coming from Boateng.
The former Portsmouth, AC Milan and Schalke 04 midfielder posted a picture of himself on Twitter on Saturday holding up Nouri's shirt before committing to wearing it throughout the incoming season.
Nouri suffered heart rhythm problems and collapsed on the pitch during a friendly between Ajax and Werder Bremen in early July.
While initial tests were hopeful, the club later revealed the 20-year-old has no chance of recovering from "serious and permanent brain damage" caused by a lack of oxygen.
His injuries are so severe Nouri, who was considered one of the most promising players coming through the illustrious Ajax academy, is unlikely to live an independent life - if he does wake up.
A flood of supportive messages and well-wishes from fans and fellow players ensued, with the most recent coming from Boateng.
The former Portsmouth, AC Milan and Schalke 04 midfielder posted a picture of himself on Twitter on Saturday holding up Nouri's shirt before committing to wearing it throughout the incoming season.
|Photos: @KPBofficial
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!