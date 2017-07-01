Well, this is awkward! TWO clubs announce signing of same player on same day

Belfast top clubs Linfield and Crusaders are at loggerheads once again after both claiming to have secured the signature of the same player.
Josh Robinson spent one year with York City before mutually departing the non-league club on Thursday.
But then it would appear that the 24-year-old has gone from being a free agent to being employed by not one, but two teams at the same time!
Robinson, who grew up in the Northern Ireland capital, has been confirmed by two clubs from within the city, Linfield and his former side Crusaders.
Both sides announced on Twitter on Thursday evening that they have signed Robinson.
First came the announcement from Linfield, the reigning Irish League champions.
But less than an hour later, Crusaders did likewise sparking confusion over Robinson's transfer.
After a day of confusion, the Irish FA have stated that Robinson has registered as a Linfield player.
And Crusaders have responded with a statement in which they stated they were seeking legal advice having been "highly offended" by Robinson's actions.
Part of the statement read:
The club has sought senior legal consul on these matters and notwithstanding the registration issue, there has been a clear breach of contract by Mr Robinson in respect of his employment contract with Crusaders FC commencing 00.01 hrs on 29/6/17.
Crusaders FC are considering their position in relation to their losses and damages in relation to this breach, and any third party or individual that has "induced" this breech of employment contract.
Crusaders FC staff, players, directors and supporters have been highly offended by the actions of Mr Robinson and the disrepute brought to irish Football in general and Crusaders FC in particular.
His actions are in stark contrast to the rest of the playing squad and staff who have brought great pride to the Crusaders family over the past 24 hours.
