Liverpool fan stages solo protest against Barcelona pursuit of Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool supporter is so fed up with Barcelona's pursuit of Philippe Coutinho that he attended the Catalan's friendly in Washington on Wednesday to express his disapproval of the situation.One
Liverpool fans are fearing that this summer transfer window could be an absolute disaster for their club.
They have been frustated in their pursuits of Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keïta, whilst they now face a fight to keep hold of Coutinho.
The 25-year-old playmaker is being chased by Barcelona as they target potential replacements for Neymar.
Whilst he seems happy at Anfield and only signed a new four-year contract in March, it's nigh on impossible to keep hold of a player when a bigger club come calling.
Various reports suggest that Barcelona have already had a £72 million bid rejected for the Brazilian - but they aren't going to stop there.
With talk still raging that Coutinho star is a wanted man in Catalonia, Reds fan @WTorresJr89 decided to take matters into his own hands by turning up at Barcelona's friendly match against Manchester United bringing this banner with him.
Ready for today's Barcelona match at FedEx Field #HandsOffCoutinho #LFC pic.twitter.com/lwIaYdJCFP— Walter Torres Jr. (@WTorresJr89) July 26, 2017
True #HandsOffCoutinho pic.twitter.com/BPijJPfUCX— Nathan Jones (@mis_fit_24) July 26, 2017
Here's how football fans reacted on Twitter.
Liverpool fan from Barcelona matc right now.#HandsOffCoutinho pic.twitter.com/jchcTdQoWj— ابن أخت جيرارد (@LfcGerarrd8) July 26, 2017
