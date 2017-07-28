 Liverpool fan stages solo protest against Barcelona pursuit of Philippe Coutinho | inside World Soccer

Liverpool fan stages solo protest against Barcelona pursuit of Philippe Coutinho

Friday, July 28, 2017

One Liverpool supporter is so fed up with Barcelona's pursuit of Philippe Coutinho that he attended the Catalan's friendly in Washington on Wednesday to express his disapproval of the situation.

Liverpool fans are fearing that this summer transfer window could be an absolute disaster for their club.

They have been frustated in their pursuits of Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keïta, whilst they now face a fight to keep hold of Coutinho.

The 25-year-old playmaker is being chased by Barcelona as they target potential replacements for Neymar.

Whilst he seems happy at Anfield and only signed a new four-year contract in March, it's nigh on impossible to keep hold of a player when a bigger club come calling.

Various reports suggest that Barcelona have already had a £72 million bid rejected for the Brazilian - but they aren't going to stop there.

With talk still raging that Coutinho star is a wanted man in Catalonia, Reds fan @WTorresJr89 decided to take matters into his own hands by turning up at Barcelona's friendly match against Manchester United bringing this banner with him.



Here's how football fans reacted on Twitter.

Football fans reacts to WTorresJr89's message to Barcelona

