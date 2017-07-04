RB Leipzig send Liverpool fans into frenzy after omitting Naby Keïta from kit launch

Speculation over the future of Red Bull Leipzig midfielder Naby Keïta has intensified after the Guinean was left out of the club's kit launch.
Keïta has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool with the Reds reportedly preparing a mammoth £70 million bid for the 22-year-old.
The Guinea international is seen by Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp as the all-action midfielder his team needs, combining power and energy with a slick passing ability.
Leipzig have maintained Keïta is not for sale at any price but he was curiously omitted from their new kit launch.
The Bundesliga club tweeted a video of their new Nike playing kit on Monday, with Keïta conspicuous by his absence.
Keïta has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool with the Reds reportedly preparing a mammoth £70 million bid for the 22-year-old.
The Guinea international is seen by Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp as the all-action midfielder his team needs, combining power and energy with a slick passing ability.
Leipzig have maintained Keïta is not for sale at any price but he was curiously omitted from their new kit launch.
The Bundesliga club tweeted a video of their new Nike playing kit on Monday, with Keïta conspicuous by his absence.
Of course, there are a variety of explanations as to why the former Red Bull Salzburg star was left off the launch, but that didn't stop a social media frenzy taking place.
Leipzig unleashed 🔴⚪️— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 3, 2017
The new home kit for the 2017/18 season is here! #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/uYEZogyRlG
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!