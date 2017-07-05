Jürgen Klopp tipped for future Bayern Munich job

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, believes Jürgen Klopp has the right credentials to take over the reigns at the Allianz Arena one day.Ottmar Hitzfeld, former Champions League winner with both
Klopp carved out his reputation as one of Europe's top coaches with back-to back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012 while in charge at Dortmund.
The charismatic 50-year-old left German football for Liverpool in 2015, securing a return to Europe's top table for the Merseyside club in his first full season at Anfield.
Speaking to t-online.de, Hitzfeld has provided an interesting insight into the career path he expects Klopp to undertake over the coming years.
Jürgen Klopp is one of the top coaches, but compared to others he has yet to win a big international trophy.
He will be Premier League champion sooner or later, I am fully convinced of that.
He's building something there, is a motivator, and a fantastic advertisement for German coaches. It's not easy to prevail in England, but he did it.
Jürgen Klopp will always be a candidate for the Bayern job. He knows the Bundesliga, he was a league and cup champion.
I think and expect him to be the FC Bayern coach one day.
