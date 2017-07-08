Brazilian club sack four players after dressing-room's masturbation video goes viral (NSFW)

Brazilian side Sport Clube Gaúcho have hit the headlines for the wrong reasons after a sex video appeared on social media, and it has since gone viral.
In the video, three players can be seen mutually masturbating in the dressing room with a fourth recording proceedings.
Club president Gilmar Rosso has since spoken to local news outlet Zero Hora about the incident.
In a separate interview with UOL Sport, Rosso argued that he let the players go because he wanted to protect them from the jeers of opposing fans.
Shortly after the video made its way onto the internet last week, the club - who play in the third tier of the Rio Grande do Sul league - confirmed that all four players had been released.
When I hit play, I deleted it, I think it's disgusting.
Outside business hours, we have nothing to do with the situation. If they want to get drunk, (be) gay or not, that's their problem.
What I have to answer as president is during a trip, office hours. That's my responsibility.
The club is not a keeper of morals and good manners. The only thing we have to answer to is the making of the video inside the club dressing room.
If the video had a heterosexual nature, the same decision would have been made.
Imagine when they enter the field, what they would have heard.
As far as I know, these three are not gay, but now they would have to prove that they are not gay.
