Torino leave Andrea Belotti off kit launch amid AC Milan and Chelsea links

Andrea Belotti, suggesting his future at the club is very much in doubt.Torino have unveiled their new kit for the 2017/18 season without star striker
Belotti has been strongly linked with a transfer away from Torino after an impressive season where he scored 28 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.
Chelsea are said to be interested in taking Belotti to England this summer as Blues manager Antonio Conte has earmarked the 23-year-old striker as a potential replacement for wantaway Diego Costa.
And over the weekend, Torino seemed to hint that Belotti won't be playing at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino next season.
The Granata revealed their new kit for the upcoming season, however the Italian international was left out of the photo shoot.
However, Chelsea's hopes of signing Belotti might take a backward step with free-spending AC Milan are also interested in signing the striker as part of their squad overhaul.
Belotti has a €100 million release clause in his contract but that is only valid for clubs outside of Italy, and Chelsea have so far been unwilling to meet that price tag.
|Photo: @TorinoFC_1906
