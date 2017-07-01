Wantaway Romelu Lukaku listed for sale in local paper

With Romelu Lukaku's immediate future still subject to speculation, one Everton fan has voiced his frustration at the player's lack of loyalty in the form of advert.
The 24-year-old has irked Evertonians after refusing to commit his future to the club, having expressed his desire to leave Goodison Park this summer.
The Belgian recently caused something of a social media stir when he was filmed playing a small-sided game on some Chelsea-branded pitches in Los Angeles.
And one supporter appears to have finally run out of patience with Lukaku, taking it upon himself to list the wantaway striker for sale in the classified section in Friday's Liverpool Echo newspaper.
At £85, we can imagine there might just be a bit of interest. Whether Lukaku sees the funny side is another matter.
In tonights echo Lukaku is for sale ha #efc pic.twitter.com/rnSSY8bRii— Dan Thomas (@DT1878) June 30, 2017
