West Ham fan working on Spurs' new stadium leaves memorabilia behind

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

One West Ham supporter who is working on Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium left behind a rather unwanted surprise inside the foundations of the new ground.

Tottenham will play their home matches at Wembley in the upcoming season, whilst their new 61,000-seater ground is being built.

The new stadium is set to be opened in a year's time, but it could already be jinxed thanks to a merciless West Ham fan.

Whilst working on the project, West Ham fan @Stanwhu1 decided it would be funny to concrete a Hammers scarf into Tottenham's new stadium.

Needless to say, @Stanwhu1 received a wave of abuse from angry Spurs supporters.

He did not care about that, though, as he wound them up even more.

