West Ham fan working on Spurs' new stadium leaves memorabilia behind

One West Ham supporter who is working on Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium left behind a rather unwanted surprise inside the foundations of the new ground.
Tottenham will play their home matches at Wembley in the upcoming season, whilst their new 61,000-seater ground is being built.
The new stadium is set to be opened in a year's time, but it could already be jinxed thanks to a merciless West Ham fan.
Whilst working on the project, West Ham fan @Stanwhu1 decided it would be funny to concrete a Hammers scarf into Tottenham's new stadium.
He did not care about that, though, as he wound them up even more.
Needless to say, @Stanwhu1 received a wave of abuse from angry Spurs supporters.
Concreted into the new Sp#rs stadium 🖕🖕🖕😂 pic.twitter.com/0lp59DHdaS— Mark (@Stanwhu1) July 24, 2017
U Sp#rs fans need 2 calm down, If you're getting wound up about a scarf you'll have a heart attack about the shirt under the centre circle 😂— Mark (@Stanwhu1) July 24, 2017
